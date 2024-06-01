Man shot in the head on Pennsylvania Turnpike

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was shot in the head on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in a possible road rage incident on Friday, state police said.

In a post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Trooper James Grothey said a 40-year-old man driving a white flatbed truck was shot at around 1 p.m. on the Turnpike in Brecknock Township, Lancaster County. State police said the shooting happened on the eastbound side of the Turnpike at mile marker 291.3.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital in Reading. An update on his condition was not available on Saturday.

Police have not released any information on the other driver. It is not clear if there are any suspects or arrests, or what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the case can call the Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster at 717-290-1961.

"We are also asking any Commercial Motor Vehicles that we're traveling in the area to contact PSP Lancaster Station as well as save any dash camera footage," Grothey posted on X.