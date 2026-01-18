Watch CBS News
Local News

Two people killed in shooting in Ambridge overnight

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Read Full Bio
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Add CBS News on Google

Two people are dead after a shooting in Beaver County. 

According to the Ambridge Police Department, the shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday morning on Locust Street. 

ambridgeshooting.png
Police investigating a shooting on Locust Street in Ambridge. KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

Once officers arrived on the scene, they found two people dead. 

It's not known what led up to the shooting, or if anyone is in custody. 

The identity of the victims has not yet been released. 

Police remain on the scene and are investigating. 

This is a developing story, and we have a crew at the scene. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for the latest information. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue