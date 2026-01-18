Two people killed in shooting in Ambridge overnight

Two people are dead after a shooting in Beaver County.

According to the Ambridge Police Department, the shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday morning on Locust Street.

Police investigating a shooting on Locust Street in Ambridge. KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

Once officers arrived on the scene, they found two people dead.

It's not known what led up to the shooting, or if anyone is in custody.

The identity of the victims has not yet been released.

Police remain on the scene and are investigating.

This is a developing story, and we have a crew at the scene. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for the latest information.