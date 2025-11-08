Shooting in Homestead leaves teenager in critical condition

Allegheny County police are investigating a shooting in Homestead that left a teenager in critical condition.

County police were alerted to a shooting just before 10 p.m. Friday in the area of East 12th Avenue and West Street.

First responders found a teenage male who had been shot. The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.