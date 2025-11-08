Watch CBS News
Shooting in Homestead leaves teenager in critical condition

By
Garrett Behanna
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh.
Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.
Allegheny County police are investigating a shooting in Homestead that left a teenager in critical condition.

County police were alerted to a shooting just before 10 p.m. Friday in the area of East 12th Avenue and West Street.

First responders found a teenage male who had been shot. The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

