Men shot in Edgewood flee, crash vehicle in Pittsburgh, police say

Allegheny County police are investigating after two men were found with gunshot wounds to their legs following a vehicle crash in Pittsburgh.

Allegheny County 911 was notified of a shots-fired call on Town Centre Drive near the intersection with South Braddock Avenue in Edgewood around 4:25 p.m. Saturday.

A short time after, Pittsburgh police were notified of a vehicle wreck at the intersection of Penn and Braddock avenues. Arriving officers found two men, both with gunshot wounds to their legs, inside one of the wrecked vehicles.

Preliminary information suggests that both men were shot while inside their vehicle at the initial Edgewood location and fled in their vehicle to the Pittsburgh location, where they caused the wreck, according to a news release from county police.

Both victims were transported by EMS personnel to an area hospital in stable condition. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.