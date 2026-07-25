1 dead after shooting in Stowe Township alley

A person died after he was found with multiple gunshot wounds in an alley in Stowe Township overnight, police said.

The Allegheny County Police Department said 911 was called about a shooting in Derby Alley behind the 800 block of Broadway Avenue around 3 a.m. on Saturday.

When first responders got there, police said they found a male victim suffering from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police didn't release any more information about the victim, and the medical examiner has yet to release his identity.

Police said the preliminary investigation shows that a male ran from the scene shortly after the shooting happened. No other information about a potential suspect was immediately released.

Allegheny County police said anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.