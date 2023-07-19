Sheriff Kevin Kraus makes traffic stop in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, PA (KDKA) - Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin Kraus made a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon while driving home from the courthouse.

According to the criminal complaint, Sheriff Kraus noticed a vehicle traveling on Lowries Run Road disobeying traffic signals, passing cars and driving 70 mph in a 35 mph zone.

Sheriff Kraus spoke to the driver and observed the smell of marijuana and confiscated drugs from the driver. He had a bag of marijuana and two bags of a white, powdery substance. The driver was released on the scene and is facing numerous charges.