Sheetz named one of America's most innovative companies

Fortune named Sheetz one of the most innovative companies in America.

The 300 most innovative companies in the country is a list usually reserved for the likes of IBM, Apple, Microsoft or Salesforce. Only one convenience store made it: Altoona-based Sheetz.

The bright red stores have a way of making it onto lists. Fortune recently named it as one of the top 100 places to work in America. Now, in 2025, it has landed on the list of America's Most Innovative Companies.

Sheetz was one of the first to have self-ordering kiosks in the 1990s. On top of that, nearly 100 Sheetz locations, including the one in Robinson Township, have electric car charging stations. You can charge your car, walk in, tap a screen and order food.

Other things that helped Sheetz on the list: voice-activated ordering through Alexa and scan-and-go ordering through its app. Sheetz now has nearly 800 stores in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Maryland, West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio and North Carolina.

KDKA-TV talked to Pittsburghers who like the convenience store's food, which is quick and easy to get thanks to technology. Out of the 300 companies, Sheetz ranks 278.

"It's a gas station, convenience store and you can get hot food there," said Sabrina Bathri.

Sheetz released a statement saying they're honored to be on this list, saying they are constantly doing everything they can to stay ahead of technology.