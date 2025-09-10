These 2 Pennsylvania-based companies are the best for retail workers, ranking says

Two Pennsylvania-based companies made the top 10 on Fortune's list of best employers for retail workers.

Fortune's Best Workplaces in Retail list ranks Altoona-based Sheetz as No. 2 in the nation, while DICK's Sporting Goods, headquartered in Coraopolis, comes in at No. 10. Wegmans took the top spot.

To make the list, Great Place to Work surveyed companies and analyzed about 1.3 million responses. According to the surveys, 90% of Sheetz employees and 82% of DICK'S employees say their companies are good places to work, compared to a response of 57% at a typical U.S.-based company.

In a press release, Sheetz said it's the convenience store chain's 10th straight year on the list. Every time, Sheetz says it's been in the top 10.

"Being ranked second on this list, alongside widely respected companies that prioritize positive work environments, is an important honor for us," Sheetz CEO and president Travis Sheetz said in a press release. "Our people are our brand. They are the face of Sheetz in every community we serve, and it's our responsibility to provide them with fulfilling careers built on respect and a shared purpose of caring for others."

Sheetz operates 800 stores throughout multiple states, including Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland. The company employs about 27,000 people. Sheetz says it offers competitive wages and benefits, including medical and dental insurance, a 401(k) retirement plan, quarterly bonuses, opportunities for advancement and vacation time. The company says it's actively hiring, with more than 900 jobs available.

A search of DICK'S Sporting Goods' website shows it has more than 2,200 open positions at stores. The company says it offers competitive pay, flexible schedules and a 25% store discount. Salaried and full-time employees are also eligible for insurance, paid parental leave and vacation days.