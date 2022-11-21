Sheetz announces drop in Unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 per gallon during Thanksgiving week
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Starting Monday, to help Thanksgiving travelers, Sheetz is cutting gas prices for a certain blend.
Unleaded 88 is just $1.99 a gallon, now through Nov. 28.
Only vehicles from 2001 and newer can use this blend. Be sure to check your vehicles owners manual before filling up and taking advantage of the price drop.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.