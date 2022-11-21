Watch CBS News
Sheetz announces drop in Unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 per gallon during Thanksgiving week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Starting Monday, to help Thanksgiving travelers, Sheetz is cutting gas prices for a certain blend. 

Unleaded 88 is just $1.99 a gallon, now through Nov. 28. 

Only vehicles from 2001 and newer can use this blend. Be sure to check your vehicles owners manual before filling up and taking advantage of the price drop.

First published on November 21, 2022 / 10:02 AM

