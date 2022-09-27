Sharpsburg K-9 officer laid to rest

SHARPSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Retired Sharpsburg K-9 officer, Jango, passed away early Monday, morning, the Sharpsburg Borough K-9 Unit announced on its Facebook.

"On 09/26/2022 at 0930 hours retired K-9 Jango crossed that rainbow bridge. Jango was not only a part of the Sharpsburg family but of our own. Rest easy pup…….we'll take it from here. E.O.W 09/25/2022," the post read.