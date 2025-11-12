Sharpsburg getting new market, ending years-long food desert

For years, people in Sharpsburg have had to leave town to buy groceries, often relying on rides or buses just to grab some milk or bread. But now Harvest on Main Community Market will put fresh, affordable food within reach for Sharpsburg residents.

A block away, a high-rise full of seniors says they can walk to the new store, which will make their lives a whole lot easier.

"I don't drive. I have to depend on my children or Betty to take me to the store. This way I can just walk across the street and up the street and there I am," said resident Carolyn Gage.

Sharpsburg hasn't had a grocery store in years. Many residents have had to travel miles by bus or rely on others just to buy food.

"It'll be nice to have a grocery store here because a lot of times I'll call my daughter up and say I need a head of lettuce or something," said resident Joan Martin.

That's why the Harvest on Main Community Market is being called a game-changer. The nonprofit store, created by Second Harvest Community Thrift Store, is all about making food affordable and accessible for everyone.

"Accessing fresh food has really been a challenge for many, many years, so this is going to be kind of an oasis in the desert, so to speak," said Second Harvest executive director Bonnie DeMotte.

The Community Market will accept SNAP and EBT benefits, offer prices below market value and feature fresh produce, deli items, baked goods and grab-and-go meals. The store will even bring back a local favorite, Brother Tom's pierogis, honoring the bakery that once stood in the same spot.

"Everything that is happening federally has really highlighted the need and couldn't be more timely," said DeMotte.

Renovations are nearly complete, and when they're done, the store will have a community feel where everyone is welcome and everything will be affordable.

"We really believe whether you need to shop here or want to shop here, it should be a dignified and beautiful experience," DeMotte said.

For the residents across the street, it's more than a grocery store. It's freedom right outside their front door.

"I can't wait until they open. I'll be so excited," Gage said.

It's expected to open early next year.