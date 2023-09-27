Watch CBS News
Local News

Shaler Twp. Police officer hurt after cruiser struck by another vehicle in Rt. 8 construction zone

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Shaler Township Police cruiser was struck by another vehicle overnight in a construction zone along Route 8.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. 

img-5070.jpg
KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Shaler Police tell KDKA that the cruiser was hit head-on and the officer inside it along with the driver of the other vehicle were both taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. 

Route 8 is currently closed between East Pennview Street and Fall Run Road.

It's unclear when the roadway will reopen.

First published on September 27, 2023 / 5:08 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.