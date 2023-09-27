Shaler Twp. Police officer hurt after cruiser struck by another vehicle in Rt. 8 construction zone

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Shaler Township Police cruiser was struck by another vehicle overnight in a construction zone along Route 8.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m.

Shaler Police tell KDKA that the cruiser was hit head-on and the officer inside it along with the driver of the other vehicle were both taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Route 8 is currently closed between East Pennview Street and Fall Run Road.

It's unclear when the roadway will reopen.