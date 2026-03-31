Attempted truck theft ends with crash into Shaler Township home

Police in Shaler Township are warning people to take precautions after someone tried to steal a Ford pickup truck early Tuesday morning.

It happened on Summit Street, ending in a crash. Police say it occurred around 2 a.m.

"It's a little shocking," neighbor Noelle Eastley said.

Stealing seemed to be a theme on Summit Street last night, Eastley said.

"There were a couple of break-ins," she said. "I know next door, her makeup bag was taken out."

Shaler police said they were called for an attempted vehicle theft. They said the victim was awake and heard his vehicle start.

The victim proceeded to confront the suspects in his driveway, police said. That's when the suspected driver backed up the truck, trying to get away, and hit a neighbor's house.

It caused heavy damage to that house and the front porch, police said. The driver and the other suspect fled.

"We have no real description," Lt. Josh Watkins of the Shaler Township Police Department said. "The victim was unable to give us a description of the suspects."

Shaler police say vehicle thefts aren't common in town, but vehicle break-ins are.

They're now reminding residents to lock their vehicles, secure their valuables, and not leave their keys in their vehicles.

"It is confusing that people still to this day refuse to lock their vehicles," Lt. Watkins said.