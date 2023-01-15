Shaler Township family remains in mourning following death of two-year-old girl in house fire

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A devastating, overnight fire in Shaler Township has left one family in mourning as the fire took the life of a little girl who lived in the home.

It is a sad day here in Shaler Township. Late on Friday night, flames engulfed a home, killing a two-year-old girl.

It all started around 9:45 p.m. Friday.

Fire crews in Shaler Township responded to a massive inferno at a home along Fall Run Road.

Inside the home were five people, including two children.

One of whom, a two-year-old, Danica DeRamo, was found by firefighters on the first floor of the residence and transported to the hospital where she sadly was pronounced dead.

KDKA spoke with Danica's grandmother, Kathy Palmer, and she is heartbroken. She says that Danica's other Grandmother, Michelle, is currently in the burn unit at a local hospital after she tried to save Danica's life before first responders arrived.

Palmer also said that Danica was simply just the sweetest girl you would ever meet.

"She was full of life. I mean, you could be having the worst day and that child would put a smile on your face. She was a typical toddler. She would tug at your heartstrings the instant you met her. She was just a bundle of joy."

Palmer told us that since the family has lost everything, they are in the process of setting up a GoFundMe page to help pay for medical expenses and her granddaughter's funeral.

Palmer also praised the first responders who fought the fire so valiantly.

Multiple firefighters were taken to the hospital after suffering minor injuries from this blaze, but all are expected to make a full recovery. In a Facebook post, the Shaler Villa Volunteer Fire Company expressed its deepest condolences to the family and thanked all the different units from around the area that responded.

As of right now, there is no word yet on the cause of this fire, but of course, we will keep you up to date both on-air and online as we work to learn more.