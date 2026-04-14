New AEDs installed in 10 Shaler Township parks

Shaler Township has installed new AEDs in 10 of its parks.

With warmer weather in spring, Shaler Hampton EMS Chief Eric Schmidt said they see an increase in cardiac arrest.

"We respond to cardiac arrest 150 times a year," said Chief Schmidt.

According to the National Library of Medicine, an AED, also known as an automated external defibrillator, increases your survival rate by 50-70% if it is applied within the first few minutes of cardiac arrest.

It's part of the reason why Shaler Township got these innovative AEDs to further strengthen community preparedness.

"Very simply, as it says, pull to start. When you do that, it turns the AED on automatically," said Schmidt as he demonstrated to KDKA-TV how it works.

Once it's on, the AED directs you to shock the heart back into rhythm.

"As you take the first step, it will then take you to the second step and the third step," Chief Schmidt explained.

These specific Avive brand AEDs give the location to the first responders.

"In fifteen seconds, we were notified via email that AED was in use and, specifically, where it was, a couple of seconds later, so it was Allegheny County 911," Chief Schmidt said.

Thieves are also deterred from taking the AEDs.

"When you open the cabinet, it will give a visual and audible alarm."

The Shaler Township Parks Department, police, and Shaler Hampton EMS all worked together for this project.

"It's an investment. It was approximately $24,000," Shaler Township manager Judy Kording said. "At this point, it's now in the hands of Shaler Hampton EMS, and I know we're in confident and capable hands."

Each AED is housed in a clearly marked, alarmed cabinet, with signage throughout the parks. With clearly marked boxes and signs, it's shortening EMS response times for everyone who uses it.

"I think it gives people peace of mind, security," township resident Katie Grimm said. "Shaler, like most municipalities in Allegheny County, is an aging community."

"It's wonderful. It's better to keep people safe," fellow resident Dan O'Connor said.

Training classes will be held at every park with an AED in late spring and early summer, which will be free to all attendees.

AEDs will also be removed from the boxes during extremely cold months from Dec. 1 through March 15.

The cabinets that hold the AEDs will also soon contain Narcan for opioid emergencies and Stop the Bleed kits. The exact timing of that is to be determined.