Shaler police assist drivers with replacing faded license plates

SHALER, Pa. (KDKA) - Shaler police recently helped drivers complete a form to apply for a new license plate.

It's for those who have peeling plates or are hard to read.

"As everyone knows, in Pennsylvania, we've had a lot of license plates that are peeling or hard to read. You can come by to get your license plate checked; our officers will sign the form for PennDOT, [and] you can get a free replacement. It's very simple; everything's drive-through today," said Chief Sean Frank of the Shaler Township Police Department.

They were able to assist more than 50 motorists.