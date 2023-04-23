Watch CBS News
Shaler police assist drivers with replacing faded license plates

CBS Pittsburgh

Shaler Police help with Drug Take Back Day
Shaler Police help with Drug Take Back Day 00:58

SHALER, Pa. (KDKA) - Shaler police recently helped drivers complete a form to apply for a new license plate.

It's for those who have peeling plates or are hard to read.

"As everyone knows, in Pennsylvania, we've had a lot of license plates that are peeling or hard to read. You can come by to get your license plate checked; our officers will sign the form for PennDOT, [and] you can get a free replacement. It's very simple; everything's drive-through today," said Chief Sean Frank of the Shaler Township Police Department.

They were able to assist more than 50 motorists.

First published on April 23, 2023 / 5:35 PM

