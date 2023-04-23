Shaler police assist drivers with replacing faded license plates
SHALER, Pa. (KDKA) - Shaler police recently helped drivers complete a form to apply for a new license plate.
It's for those who have peeling plates or are hard to read.
"As everyone knows, in Pennsylvania, we've had a lot of license plates that are peeling or hard to read. You can come by to get your license plate checked; our officers will sign the form for PennDOT, [and] you can get a free replacement. It's very simple; everything's drive-through today," said Chief Sean Frank of the Shaler Township Police Department.
They were able to assist more than 50 motorists.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.