Shaler parents ask for stricter security measures after high schooler charged with bringing gun on bus

Shaler parents ask for stricter security after high schooler charged with bringing gun on bus

SHALER, Pa. (KDKA) — Parents in Shaler are demanding immediate action from the school district after the arrest of a 16-year-old student suspected of bringing a gun on a school bus.

Close to 700 parents signed a petition pleading for stricter safety measures, saying the incident has ignited their worst fears. The student had the gun on the school bus home, which leads them to believe he most likely had it with him throughout the school day.

"It was very scary," said parent Jamie Casper.

"Worried about my kids and everybody else on board," said parent Jason Vogel.

A video that shows a student with a semi-automatic gun on a school bus Thursday afternoon has sparked outrage and induced fear among many parents in the Shaler Area School District.

While that student has since been suspended and arrested, parents say the threat has pushed the question of school safety to the front and center.

"Whatever precautions they can take to keep the kids safe is what we're looking for," said Vogel.

"Just security, extra, bump it up," said Casper.

A petition asking district leaders to consider extra security measures has garnered nearly 700 signatures thus far.

Parents are urging the district to consider metal detectors at all entrances, bag checks conducted randomly, gun-sniffing dogs to help detect firearms, increased security personnel to respond quickly to a threat and regularly scheduled safety drills and training to prepare students and staff in case of an emergency.

"In my opinion, these people are always worried about budgets and offending people and things along those lines, but in the end, it's always about the kids' safety," Vogel said.

In response to the parents' concerns, superintendent Dr. Bryan O'Black says in part:

"Over the past week, we have received inquiries from many families regarding the implementation of metal detectors and/or weapon detection systems in our schools. We recognize the importance of carefully considering these options and their potential impact on our school environment."

When asked if it was surprising that these safety measures weren't always in place, Vogel responded, "In this day and age with everything going on, yes."

O'Black adds they're talking with families and visiting other districts in the region that already have metal detectors to gather information.