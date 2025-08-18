Shaler Area School District postpones first day of school due to threat

The first day of school for Shaler Area students has been postponed after school leaders say a threat was made towards the district.

In a letter to families, Superintendent Dr. Bryan O'Black and Shaler Township Police Chief Sean Frank said the police department was notified of a threat towards "Shaler Schools" early Monday morning.

The letter says the individual responsible for the threat isn't believed to have any connection to the district and Shaler Township Police and Allegheny County Police are investigating the threat.

Due to the threat being made, the district has postponed its Orientation Day for students in grades K, 4, 7, and 9 from Monday to Tuesday. The first day of school has been postponed from Tuesday until Wednesday.

"We are deeply saddened to make this adjustment and do not take this decision lightly," the letter said. "The safety and security of our students and staff remain our highest priority. The District is working closely with local law enforcement, who are actively investigating the situation. We will fully cooperate to ensure that the individual responsible is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

The letter said that school leaders and local law enforcement will continue to keep families updated as more information becomes available.

"Thank you for your understanding, cooperation, and support as we work together to keep our schools safe," the letter said.