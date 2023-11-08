Shaler Area Middle School honors veterans with Veteran's Day breakfast

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With Veterans' Day fast approaching, over 50 veterans came out on Wednesday for not just a breakfast, but a big thank you from the students at Shaler Area Middle School.

This is an annual event that has been going on at the school for almost 20 years.

Principal Shannon Howard says that she greatly appreciates the interactions that these students get to have with these vets who have given so much for their country.

"I love that the veterans get to share their stories and talk to our students," said Howard. "I love the interaction. I love watching our veterans come back year after year and be able to talk, not only to each other, but to our kids, our teachers and all who are involved."

Wayne Steel, a Shaler native and Vietnam Army veteran, is someone who has been coming to this event for over 10 years. He says that talking to kids today and giving them a little history is what keeps him coming back.

"I think that the kids need to know what has gone on before them," said Steel. "They know that when they see their grandfathers and their fathers up here, that they defended the country. I think it is good for them."

Again, this is an annual event, so there will be one next November and all veterans both young and old are welcome to attend. For more information, contact Shaler Area Middle School at 412-492-1200.