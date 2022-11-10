Watch CBS News
Shaler Area Middle School hosts breakfast for veterans

Shaler Area Middle School hosts breakfast for veterans
GLENSHAW, Pa. (KDKA) - Shaler Area Middle School hosted a breakfast for veterans and their families on Wednesday ahead of Veterans Day. 

Students served meals, put on performances and got real life lessons from veterans in their community.

"The thing I like about it is these youngsters are learning about this history because so much of it has been forgotten in our school system," said Joanne McVay. 

This is the 16th year for the event. It's back after missing two years because of the pandemic. 

