Shady Side Academy Middle School to turn into avian conservation center

Plans are underway to turn the Shady Side Academy Middle School in Fox Chapel into a first-of-its-kind avian conservation center.

The National Aviary says Shady Side Academy alumnus S. Kent Rockwell's conservancy plans to purchase the school on Benedum Road, donating the property to create the National Aviary SK Rockwell Conservancy.

The aviary says it envisions a state-of-the-art veterinary teaching hospital and breeding and conservation center with interns and students living in the existing residential units during their practicum.

While it won't be open to the public on a daily basis, there are also plans for an interactive education center that will offer scheduled programming opportunities, field trips and resources for local schools and the community.

"While hundreds of thousands of annual visitors and online followers recognize the National Aviary as a cultural gem, few realize our global leadership in avian conservation through ecological research, husbandry, education, and groundbreaking healthcare advancements," aviary executive director Cheryl Tracy said in a press release.

"Avian medicine is underrepresented in the veterinary field, and our new facility will further equip students, wildlife rehabilitators, and researchers with cutting-edge tools to address the most pressing challenges facing birds worldwide."

The aviary says Rockwell has a passion for wildlife and environmental protection. In a statement, he called the National Aviary "an under-recognized asset."

"Providing this capital infusion should assist the Aviary in gaining the global recognition it deserves as a magnificent investment for our country to enjoy. We look forward to seeing this development further the research and education it will provide to the global avian community," Rockwell said.

The conservancy is expected to take possession of the property in early 2026, pending the finalization of the purchase. The site is expected to open in 2027.