Severe weather could hit the Pittsburgh area today with hail, wind and tornado threats in place

Severe storms could move through the Pittsburgh area today with hail, wind and tornado threats in place for the region.

The National Weather Service said severe storms could hit between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

All of the Pittsburgh area, along with parts of eastern Ohio and the West Virginia panhandle are under an "enhanced" risk for severe weather, which means there is a higher confidence that severe storms could take place.

"Several severe storms could be significant," the NWS said, adding that "significant" is defined by wind gusts of at least 75 miles per hour, hail of at least two inches, or a tornado of at least an EF-2 category.

In addition to the hail, wind and tornado risks, the NWS has also issued a Flood Watch for parts of western Pennsylvania. The watch takes effect at 1 p.m. and is expected to remain in place through the evening.

Severe storms could move through the Pittsburgh area Tuesday with hail, wind and tornado threats in place for the region.Rainfall rates as storms pass through western Pennsylvania could be between 3" to 5" per hour, according to the National Weather Service. KDKA Weather Center

"Rainfall rates could be between 3"-5" per hour," the NWS said.

A less intense second round of storms could move through the area after 7 p.m. Tuesday.