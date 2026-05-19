Pittsburgh could see severe storms with high winds, hail, and potential tornadoes on Tuesday

There's a chance for severe weather today with all forms, including strong winds, large hail, and tornadoes.

The highest risk of severe weather will come for places along and north of I-80. Places even south of that will have a severe weather chance, with strong winds being the biggest concern. Model data continues to struggle to pick up the potential for storms ahead of the main line that's expected to move through late this evening to early on Wednesday morning.

Severe weather outlook throughout the region on Tuesday KDKA Weather Center

Anything ahead of the storms will be fast movers, with strong winds being the main concern. A timeline of what to expect:

Morning: Low rain chance. No severe weather. Can't rule out a rumble or two. Temps: 70s

Afternoon: Low chance for storms, but severity could be enough to trigger a severe thunderstorm warning. Temps: 80s

Late afternoon: Scattered to isolated storm chance. Strong winds are the main concern. Temps in the mid to upper 80s.

Overnight: Line of storms, rapidly weakening, rolls into and through communities along I-80. Large hail and tornadoes can't be ruled out. Temps in the 70s

When it comes to the forecast, highs today will again be well above the average for this time of the year. I think Pittsburgh hits the mid- to upper 80s.

The record high for today is 83°. Most of the day will be sunny, breezy, and dry.

Conditions in Pittsburgh - May 19, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

Highs on Wednesday will dip back to a more seasonal representative temperature in the 70s. Rain chances will stick around through the day.

I have highs just in the mid-60s on Thursday. The weekend will see some rain around each day with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.