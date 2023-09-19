Several tires punctured in Squirrel Hill

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh police are investigating after multiple Squirrel Hill residents' vehicle tires were punctured.

Police said officers have received seven formal complaints so far, but officers think many more vehicles have been impacted.

Investigators suspect the vandalism happened in the early morning hours of Monday, around midnight. So far, police have taken reports from Shady Avenue, Douglas Street, Beechwood Boulevard and Bartlett Street.

Plainclothes detectives are reviewing video footage and continuing to investigate, police said.

Anyone who may have been a victim or has information related to the vandalism is asked to call Zone 4 at 412-422-6520.