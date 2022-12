Several groups teaming up for Uniontown food distribution event

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - Several local groups are teaming up to give you a helping hand.

You can check out the free drive-thru holiday food distribution event in Uniontown. They'll have food boxes for the first 400 households.

You can find them in front of the old Sears at the Uniontown Mall from 10 a.m. until noon.