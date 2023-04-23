Watch CBS News
Several cats missing after house fire in Jeannette

JEANNETTE (KDKA) - Firefighters had to battle an intense fire in Westmoreland County on Saturday night. 

The fire happened at a home on Lafferty Street in Jeannette, leaving behind a lot of damage. 

Dispatch confirmed that the people who lived inside were able to get out safely but several cats have gone missing. 

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. 

