Seven Fields Borough council approves contract with Northern Regional Police Department

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Council members in Seven Fields have approved a four-year contract with the Northern Regional Police Department.

The Northern Regional Police Department currently provides policing for the areas of Pine Township, Marshall Township, Bradford Woods, and Richland Township.

"Northern Regional Police Department is proud to welcome a new municipal partner to our ranks," said Northern Regional Police Commission chairman Dan Dimond. "The addition of Seven Fields to our expanding service area is a clear endorsement of the quality, dependable and resident-forward service that our officers provide tirelessly each hour, day, month and year."

"I am thrilled to welcome the Northern Regional Police Department and to begin a relationship which I believe will benefit the department, the Borough of Seven Fields, and most importantly our residents – who deserve the increased police presence and expanded capabilities that this agreement provides," said Seven Fields Mayor Dean Galitsis. "I applaud the Borough Council members and Borough Manager Tom Smith for their dedicated work over the past two years, bringing our prior police contract to an agreeable ending and securing a quality new partner for law enforcement services."

The department consists of over four dozen officers and staff members, detectives, a K-9 unit, traffic enforcement, and a Special Response Team.

The $650,000 contract is expected to be ratified by the Northern Regional Police Commission on Thursday.

The police department is set to begin providing service to Seven Fields on January 1.

The borough says that Northern Regional officers have already been in the area, including several who attended Light Up Night in Seven Fields on December 2.