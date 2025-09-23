Settlers Ridge shopping center up for sale, according to new listing

A popular shopping destination in Robinson Township could soon have a new owner.

Settlers Ridge, the retail hub anchored by Giant Eagle, LA Fitness, Michaels and other major retailers, is officially on the market, and the news is taking both residents and township officials by surprise.

"We were actually unaware of it being on the market or being marketed for sale," said Frank Piccolino, Robinson Township Manager.

The listing, posted by JLL Investment Corporation, shows the shopping center is more than 90% occupied. Still, the potential sale is prompting questions about what the future holds for both businesses and shoppers who rely on the area.

"I come here all the time. I use the Market District, the gym, my nails, the Red Light, so it is a little concerning because I do so much stuff up here," said Elissa Bryan, Robinson Township resident.

In recent years, some retail spaces in Settlers Ridge have gone vacant, including former tenants like Cadillac Ranch, REI and Hearth and Hand, raising broader concerns.

"Cadillac Ranch, REI, Hearth and Hand [have] been vacant for a while, so the board and I have been very concerned," said Piccolino.

There are also financial worries tied to the property's assessed value. If the center sells for significantly less than what it's currently valued at, it could impact the township's tax base, a scenario officials have already seen play out with another major commercial property in the area.

"Right now, if someone buys it, they might buy it well below the assessed value, which could impact the real estate taxes in the township," said Piccolino.

Despite those concerns, some hope a new owner could breathe fresh life into the shopping center, potentially bringing in new businesses.

"Best case scenario is it's sold possibly at its current value, and the new owner is attracting more people into those sites," said Piccolino.

"I just hope everything stays and some new exciting things come," Bryan said.

KDKA-TV has reached out to Inland Real Estate Investment Corporation, which owns Settlers Ridge, for comment, but has not yet received a response.