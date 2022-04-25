Seneca Valley leaders to discuss redistricting plan for K-6 students

EVANS CITY, Pa. (KDKA) - Several students in the Seneca Valley School District will learn in different classrooms this fall.

District leaders will discuss the redistricting plan for grades K-6 at a public meeting Monday night.

Some parents are soaking in the final months of walking their children to Evans City Elementary and Middle School.

"Not necessarily excited about the new drive," said Jessica Gladstone, who has a son in first grade.

"It's kind of bittersweet because when we first moved here with my oldest son, it's kind of why we moved here," said Melissa Kelley, who has a son in third grade. "The school is right across the street and with my youngest son, I can just send him out the door and watch him go in the building."

But this fall, students in grades K-6 in the Evans City school will go to the new Ehrman Crest Elementary and Middle School.

"We're pretty excited to see it once it's built," said Gladstone. "The new wings look a lot nicer, it's supposed to be a lot bigger."

District leaders worked with experts to develop a plan that will ease capacity in all K-6 schools during the transition and population growth expected over the next decade.

They decided nearly 200 students from other elementary and middle schools will also have to switch schools based on their grade and address.

"They do need a bigger school here," said Kelley. "With the population growing everywhere in the district, and this school is old. I did go to this school and both of my kids went to this school."

However, Kelley said she's worried about traffic hazards traveling to the location. Others are worried about the future of Evans City School.

"Some of the people I've talked to, they're concerned about the building being empty since they don't have any plans for what it's going to become yet," said Kelley.

Districtwide, some parents don't like the proposal and wonder how the students were picked to go to a different school.

Parents can ask questions at the 6:30 meeting tonight. It will be in the high school auditorium. The school board is expected to vote on the proposal in May.

For details on the changes, click here.