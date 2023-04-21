Casey stops in Beaver County to boost support for rail safety legislation

BEAVER, Pa. (KDKA) -- U.S. Sen. Bob Casey made a stop in Beaver County on Friday to boost support for rail safety legislation.

It comes nearly three months after the toxic train derailment in East Palestine.

Casey says it's a moment for the state and country to make real reforms. He's trying to push through the Bipartisan Railway Safety Act. It would mandate two-person crews and enhance safety procedures for trains carrying hazardous materials.

Another bill called the Assistance for Local Heroes During Train Crises Act would create a new fund paid for by the rail companies as well as give the Federal Railroad Administration the authority to give money from the fund to state and local first responders.

"Because of the gravity of what happened here, and what happened in the state of Ohio, we know the urgency that people feel and people want change here," said Casey.

Casey says the Commerce Committee is likely to consider the Railway Safety Act in the coming weeks.

The other bill still needs bipartisan support.