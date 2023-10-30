Seen on KDKA: Oct. 30 - Nov. 5

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Find links below to more information for stories seen on KDKA-TV News.

Blue Ridge Beef Pet Food Recall

Blue Ridge Beef is recalling 2 lb packages of raw breeders' choice pet food. Some of the food could be contaminated with salmonella. No illnesses have been reported. For more on the recall, you can click this link.

Cosco Jump, Spin and Play Activity Center

More than 115,000 Cosco Jump, Spin & Play Activity Centers could be a fall hazard. These were sold exclusively at Wal-Mart. There have been 141 complaints of the straps breaking or becoming detached. 38 kids were hurt. For more information, follow this link.