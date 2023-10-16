Watch CBS News
Seen on KDKA: Oct. 16-22

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Find links below to more information for stories seen on KDKA-TV News.

Pittsburgh Pirates hiring for 2024 Bucco Brigade

The Pittsburgh Pirates are looking for energetic fans to keep the crowd going into next season. The team is hiring new members of the Bucco Brigade. You have to be 18 or older to apply, and there are in-person auditions in November.  Go to this link to apply.

