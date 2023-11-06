Seen on KDKA: Nov. 6-12

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Find links below to more information for stories seen on KDKA-TV News.

Virtual workshops being held to learn more about communities impacted by East Palestine train derailment

Click here to register for the workshops.

Jewish Community Center and Jewish Federation teaming up to host blood drive.

Four blood drives are scheduled for the following dates and locations:

JCC Squirrel Hill, Katz Theater, 5738 Darlington Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15217

Tuesday, November 7, 12 noon - 6 pM

Thursday, November 30, 9 am – 2 pm

Tuesday, December 5, 9 am – 2 pm

JCC South Hills, Gymnasium, 345 Kane Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15243

Monday, November 20, 9 am – 2 pm

Appointments are strongly encouraged.

To make an appointment, click here and search for group code UC189 or UC438. You can also call 877-258-4825.