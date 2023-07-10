Watch CBS News
Seen on KDKA: July 10-16

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Find links below to more information for stories seen on KDKA-TV News.

Newly Weds Foods, Inc. seasoning products recalled due to potential Salmonella

More than 6 million pounds of batter and breading mixes, seasoning rubs, and marinades are being recalled.

To find all of the impacted products, click here.

Cipla recalling six batches of albuterol sulfate inhalers

All of the affected products have expiration dates of November 2023. To find the impacted batch numbers, click here.

