Seen On KDKA: Dec. 11-17

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Find links below to more information for stories seen on KDKA-TV News.

Holiday shipping deadlines

United States Postal Service 

Ground Advantage and first class mail - Dec. 16

Priority Mail - Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express - Dec. 20

UPS

Normal delivery - Dec. 18

Three-day shipping - Dec. 19

Two-day shipping - Dec. 20

Next-day air - Dec. 21 for delivery on Dec. 22

FedEx

Three-day freight - Dec. 19

Two-day freight - Dec. 20

One-day freight - Dec. 21

Same-day delivery - Dec. 22

First published on December 11, 2023 / 4:12 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

