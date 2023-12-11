Seen On KDKA: Dec. 11-17
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Find links below to more information for stories seen on KDKA-TV News.
Holiday shipping deadlines
United States Postal Service
Ground Advantage and first class mail - Dec. 16
Priority Mail - Dec. 18
Priority Mail Express - Dec. 20
UPS
Normal delivery - Dec. 18
Three-day shipping - Dec. 19
Two-day shipping - Dec. 20
Next-day air - Dec. 21 for delivery on Dec. 22
FedEx
Three-day freight - Dec. 19
Two-day freight - Dec. 20
One-day freight - Dec. 21
Same-day delivery - Dec. 22
