Watch CBS News
Local News

Second fracking pad possibly coming to Murrysville

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Second fracking pad possibly coming to Murrysville
Second fracking pad possibly coming to Murrysville 00:35

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A second fracking site could be coming to Murrysville.

The Tribune-Review reports oil and gas company, Olympus Energy, wants to build another well pad off Logans Ferry Road near the border of Murrysville and Plum.

It already operates the Titan well pad in the area.

There was a public hearing about the proposal this week. A lawyer for the company said it would meet all the conditions imposed on the other well pad. That includes getting a waiver for exceeding noise regulations.

A vote on the proposal is set to happen later this month.

First published on December 10, 2022 / 8:58 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.