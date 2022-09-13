Allegheny County reports first human West Nile virus case since 2021

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A human case of West Nile virus has been found in Allegheny County for the first time since last year.

The Allegheny County Health Department said the woman in her 70s from Squirrel Hill was briefly hospitalized before being released to recover at home. The health department said it won't offer any more information to protect her privacy.

More mosquito traps have been set up in Squirrel Hill, and the county said it has treated five targeted areas with a mosquito pesticide called Zenivex E20, which isn't harmful to humans or pets.

The county said the state health department has reported seven other cases of West Nile virus to the CDC this year.

Between 70 to 80 percent of people infected with West Nile virus don't develop symptoms, according to the CDC. About 20 percent will develop a fever with other symptoms like a headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or a rash.

Most people will recover on their own, though the health department said less than 1 percent will develop severe symptoms of neurological illness caused by inflammation.

The county health department told residents to protect themselves by removing standing water in yards, making sure open doors and windows have screens and using bug spray.