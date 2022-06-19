Search continues for missing six-year-old in West Virginia

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Search and rescue teams are resuming their efforts to locate a little boy who was in a vehicle that plunged into the Kanawha River in West Virginia.

Authorities said the six-year-old was sitting in his aunt's SUV and apparently knocked it into gear Saturday morning.

Katreece Wells was fishing off a boat ramp at the time and was hit by the vehicle.

The 44-year-old's body was recovered from the river last night.