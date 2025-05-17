Watch CBS News
Search and rescue teams dispatched to Monongahela River in Donora

By
Garrett Behanna
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh.
Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.
A search and rescue operation is underway along the Monongahela River in Donora, Washington County.

A Washington County 911 official reported that a call for a possible drowning came in just before 11 a.m. Saturday, near the Donora-Monessen Bridge, adding that the Donora Fire Company is leading the search with several area agencies, and sonar technology is being deployed to assist those on the scene.

Crews were actively searching for a child, the 911 official added.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.

