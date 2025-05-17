Search and rescue teams dispatched to Monongahela River in Donora

A search and rescue operation is underway along the Monongahela River in Donora, Washington County.

A Washington County 911 official reported that a call for a possible drowning came in just before 11 a.m. Saturday, near the Donora-Monessen Bridge, adding that the Donora Fire Company is leading the search with several area agencies, and sonar technology is being deployed to assist those on the scene.

Crews were actively searching for a child, the 911 official added.

