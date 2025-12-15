12 rescued sea turtles recovering at Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium

A dozen sea turtles rescued from New England are recovering at the Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium.

The zoo said the Kemp's ridley sea turtles are being rehabilitated in Pittsburgh after they washed up along the Massachusetts coast. The turtles were unable to reach the warmer gulfstream and were stranded in cold water that left their bodies stunned.

The turtles arrived in Pittsburgh from the New England Aquarium on Dec. 3. The zoo says they're suffering from pneumonia as well as wounds.

"We also have a turtle that is missing a left eye, which is something different for us," Pittsburgh Zoo aquarist Jennifer Dancico said in a news release. "He must have injured it a while ago because it is healing nicely and he is getting around and eating great."

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, since sea turtles are reptiles, they become "cold-stunned" when the water temperature gets too low. Cold-stunned turtles become lethargic and are eventually unable to swim, causing them to float to the surface, sometimes getting washed ashore.

The zoo's Sea Turtle Second Chance Program has been rehabilitating and releasing turtles for more than a decade. The most recent batch of turtles arrived last November and returned to the Atlantic Ocean in March.

Hundreds of sea turtles become beached or stranded every year from injury, disease, illness or environmental threats, the zoo says. While they're in recovery, they're given a restorative diet and physical rehabilitation. Guests can visit them in the upper aquarium, where they're viewable from a large outside window.