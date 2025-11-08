Scotty Fox Jr., Curtis Jones lead West Virginia to 29-22 win over Colorado

Freshman Scotty Fox Jr. threw a touchdown pass, converted running back Curtis Jones had two short TDs and West Virginia beat Colorado 29-22 Saturday to eliminate the Buffaloes from bowl consideration.

West Virginia (4-6, 2-6 Big 12) has won two straight for the first time this season.

Colorado (3-7, 1-6 Big 12) has lost three straight. The Buffaloes kept this one close after being outscored 105-24 in their previous two contests.

Colorado freshman Ju Ju Lewis threw two touchdown passes in his first start in place of Kaidon Salter. He brought the Buffaloes within 19-16 with a 23-yard scoring toss to Omarion Miller midway through the third quarter. But Colorado never held the lead.

Jones, who normally plays a hybrid linebacker position, has been prepared in practice to play running back due to numerous injuries to others. He got his chance Saturday, punching in a 2-yard run for a score in the second quarter, then scoring on a 4-yard run with 4:15 left in the game for a 29-19 lead.

After Alejandro Mata's third field goal brought Colorado within 29-22 with 1:16 left, West Virginia recovered the ensuing onside kick and ran out the clock.

West Virginia running back Diore Hubbard's 69-yard reception in stride down the left side line set up tight end Ryan Ward's first touchdown catch, a 3-yarder from Fox for a 16-3 lead late in the second quarter. Both teams then moved quickly down the field for scores before halftime. Lewis hit Joseph Williams with an 8-yard TD strike, and Kade Hensley followed with a 41-yard field goal as time ran out to give West Virginia a 19-9 halftime lead.

But Fox threw interceptions on consecutive pass attempts in the third quarter to give Colorado a chance at a comeback.

Lewis was 22 of 35 passing for 299 yards. Miller finished with a season-high 131 receiving yards on six catches.

The takeaway

Colorado: The Buffaloes won't be going to a bowl for the fourth time in five seasons. The loss dropped third-year coach Deion Sanders to 16-19 at Colorado.

West Virginia: Fox finished 17 of 28 for 202 yards. The Mountaineers sacked Lewis seven times.

Up next

Colorado has a bye next Saturday and hosts Arizona State on Nov. 22

West Virginia plays at Arizona State next Saturday.