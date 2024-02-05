Scottdale Borough celebrates its 150th birthday

SCOTTDALE, Pa. (KDKA) -- Community members in Scottdale came together on Sunday at the West Overton Village to celebrate the borough's 150th birthday!

Sunday's event featured food and drink from local vendors and activities for the entire family.

Organizers tell KDKA that this celebration is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"We are celebrating Scottdale's 150th anniversary!" said Lindy House, Vice President of the Scottdale Historical Society. "We decided to do it in style with a huge birthday bash!"

"Scottdale and West Overton Museum have intertwined histories over several several generations and a couple hundred years," said Aaron Hollis, Jr, Co-Executive Director of the West Overton Village and Museum. "It was so important for us to just be a part of this monumental occasion that we'll never have an experience to do something like this in our lifetimes."

Scottdale will be holding events throughout the year for the town's 150th birthday.

