Scott Township funeral director accused of fraud

SCOTT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A local funeral director is being accused of fraud.

A woman has reported that she made arrangements for her late husband at the Slater Funeral Home in Scott Township and made two payments - one directly to John Henson.

It's alleged that Henson told her she'd get a refund but later only offered to use it toward her balance.

According to police, financial records show other fraudulent charges for services not provided.