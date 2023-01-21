Scott Township funeral director accused of fraud
SCOTT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A local funeral director is being accused of fraud.
A woman has reported that she made arrangements for her late husband at the Slater Funeral Home in Scott Township and made two payments - one directly to John Henson.
It's alleged that Henson told her she'd get a refund but later only offered to use it toward her balance.
According to police, financial records show other fraudulent charges for services not provided.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.