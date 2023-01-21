Watch CBS News
Scott Township funeral director accused of fraud

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

SCOTT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A local funeral director is being accused of fraud. 

A woman has reported that she made arrangements for her late husband at the Slater Funeral Home in Scott Township and made two payments - one directly to John Henson. 

It's alleged that Henson told her she'd get a refund but later only offered to use it toward her balance. 

According to police, financial records show other fraudulent charges for services not provided. 

First published on January 21, 2023 / 11:18 AM

