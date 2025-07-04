Scott Township commissioner says e-bike riders are "flying" through parks

Leaders and police in Scott Township say e-bike riders are creating some problems. Some of the popular battery-powered bicycles are being operated by kids who aren't old enough and aren't taking proper safety precautions.

Scott Park in Scott Township is a fun place to enjoy a nice day, but according to Scott Township Commissioner Eileen Meyers, a few e-bike riders have created some close calls.

"They're just flying through the parks," Meyers said.

As prices have dropped, e-bikes are on the road in growing numbers, along with the speeds they're capable of, with some units exceeding 25 mph.

"Actually, in our park, the speed limit is 15 miles per hour. These kids can go faster than the speed limit," Meyers said.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the number of e-bike-related fatalities from 2020 to 2021 went up 77%. And from 2021 to 2022, e-bike fatalities went up an additional 31%.

"No hesitation, no stopping, and no helmet," Meyers said.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says use of bike helmets has dropped recently.

"It scares me that something is going to happen to one of these kids," Meyers said.

According to state law, e-bikes capable of going over 20 mph are not to be operated by anyone under the age of 16. Offenders could be fined or have their bikes confiscated.

For Meyers, this hits home. Not long ago, she witnessed a young boy on a regular bike get struck by a car at the intersection of Magazine and Bluff Street in Scott.

"I was the first one here on scene with him, and it was awful, it's something you just don't forget," she said.

Meyers says she wants parents of e-bike operators to have a talk with their kids — a talk that might just save lives.

"You gotta talk to your children about safety," Meyers said.