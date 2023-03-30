Scott Township businessman sentenced to prison for taking nearly $4 million in fraudulent relief money

SCOTT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A federal judge has sentenced a Scott Township businessman who took millions in COVID-19 relief funds.

Last year, 66-year-old Randy Fransinelli pled guilty to stealing more than $3.8 million from the Paycheck Protection Program.

Investigators said he filed at least six fraudulent applications for PPP loans and then used the money to buy luxury items for himself and his family.

The federal judge sentenced him to six and a half years in prison and five years of supervised release.

The judge said Fransinelli forged letters to the court praising himself which eroded the court's trust in him.