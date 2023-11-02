Watch CBS News
Local News

Scooter rider injured after being hit by vehicle

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A scooter rider was injured after being hit by a vehicle in Oakland. 

The crash happened at the intersection of Bigelow Boulevard and North Dithridge Street before 8 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Police found the man in the street with a head injury. 

Officers say he was riding his own scooter on Bigelow Boulevard when a vehicle coming the other way tried to turn on North Dithridge and hit the scooter rider.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police. 

First published on November 2, 2023 / 3:26 AM EDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.