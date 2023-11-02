Scooter rider injured after being hit by vehicle

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A scooter rider was injured after being hit by a vehicle in Oakland.

The crash happened at the intersection of Bigelow Boulevard and North Dithridge Street before 8 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Police found the man in the street with a head injury.

Officers say he was riding his own scooter on Bigelow Boulevard when a vehicle coming the other way tried to turn on North Dithridge and hit the scooter rider.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.