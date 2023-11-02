Scooter rider injured after being hit by vehicle
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A scooter rider was injured after being hit by a vehicle in Oakland.
The crash happened at the intersection of Bigelow Boulevard and North Dithridge Street before 8 p.m. on Wednesday night.
Police found the man in the street with a head injury.
Officers say he was riding his own scooter on Bigelow Boulevard when a vehicle coming the other way tried to turn on North Dithridge and hit the scooter rider.
The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.
