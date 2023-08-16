Schools use coloring books to teach kids about active shooter situations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As schools continue to train students and staff for active shooter situations, some schools are using coloring books to teach kids about drills.

KDKA-TV has learned some schools in our area are using them. A child psychologist said this is a safe way to address a complex and dark topic with children. If it ever happened, hopefully, they would be prepared because of it.

Schools across the state are required to have a plan, and drills are done routinely. Coloring books from ALICE are given to some children going into elementary school.

"It doesn't explain at all or depict violence. In terms of psychological impact, I don't know how it would have a negative impact," Allegheny Health Network Child and Adolescent Psychologist Dr. Gary Swanson said.

ALICE does active shooter training and books to schools. The books explain how a child will learn the active shooter drill, just like they do fire drills. Swanson said this particular coloring book doesn't go into any graphic detail. The concern would be for children who are anxious.

"But realistically, it could happen with a fire drill," Swanson said.

He feels for most children it will convey to kids that adults are working to keep them safe, and that's all they want to hear at younger ages.

"Kids just want to be reassured that the adults are in charge and are going to take care of things. I don't know that you want to go into all the details of what might happen," Swanson said Wednesday over Zoom.

The book also points to starting conversations with your child about safety at school. Swanson said it's best to have a talk but balance is needed.

"It's giving them some guidance about what to do. It's reinforcing what they're supposed to do," Swanson told KDKA.

According to parents in the Diocese of Greensburg, students there have been given coloring books on active shooter training. KDKA-TV asked the diocese about this and what book it is using. The diocese is working on getting back to us.

The diocese sent a statement, saying:

"For years, Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Greensburg, along with 5500 school districts nationwide, have used the ALICE program, which was developed after the tragedy at Sandy Hook. The book, that is presented to parents at orientation or read by teachers in the classroom is called 'I'm not Scared, I'm Prepared'. Coloring pages are one of the resources available in the training program. ALICE is an acronym for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate. The book, in an age appropriate way, empowers students to respond to dangerous situations by providing crucial safety information. "