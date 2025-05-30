Man driving school van with kids on board in Pittsburgh admits to drinking after fleeing crash, officials say

The driver of a school van in Pittsburgh admitted to drinking after fleeing a crash while transporting juveniles, authorities said on Friday.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said the driver of the school van crashed into another vehicle on the 16th Street Bridge before fleeing the scene. The driver was transporting approximately six 10-year-olds, officials said.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said the juveniles began contacting their parents to alert them of the situation. Law enforcement tracked the van through the children's phones, and officers with the Mt. Oliver Borough Police located the vehicle and stopped the driver at the intersection of Becks Run Road and Wagner Street. Pittsburgh Public Safety said the driver admitted to officers that he had consumed alcohol.

The juveniles were safely returned to family members, and there were no reported injuries.

Authorities said the driver is being held at the Allegheny County Jail. He will be charged with driving while intoxicated, Pittsburgh Public Safety added.

The driver has not been identified as of Friday night. The investigation continues.