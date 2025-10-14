School van driver accused of inappropriately touching 15-year-old student

A school van driver is facing charges after police said he inappropriately touched a 15-year-old student. According to investigators, he asked the girl for a hug and a kiss.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, 73-year-old Daryl Nichols of Brownsville picked up a student at Chestnut Ridge Christian Academy and was taking her to the Fayette County Career and Technical Institute on Oct. 9, around 11:15 a.m.

The girl was the only student in the van at the time of the incident. Court papers said video from inside the van shows Nichols put his hand on the victim's leg as she sat in the passenger seat.

He's accused of telling the student he had a dream about her, giving her a dessert and then asking for a hug. Investigators said Nichols pulled the van over somewhere in Uniontown, hugged the student and then asked for a kiss.

The student said no and told her parents about the incident.

They reported it to the state police in Belle Vernon on Monday. The victim told troopers she didn't want to give a hug to Nichols. She did so because she was trying to get out of there.

At last check, Nichols has not been arrested.

Investigators said Nichols was with Mlaker Student Transportation and had been driving the student for about a month. In a statement, the transit company says it is working with investigators.

The company said the safety of students is its top priority.

Nichols is facing several charges, including corruption of a minor and indecent assault.