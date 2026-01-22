Watch CBS News
Local News

School delays and closings in the Pittsburgh area for Thursday, Jan. 22

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Read Full Bio
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Add CBS News on Google

Dozens of schools and organizations in the Pittsburgh area have issued delays or adjusted plans for the day due to winter weather hitting parts of western Pennsylvania.

Parts of the area are under a Winter Weather Advisory that the National Weather Service issued. The advisory is in effect through 10 a.m. Thursday.

The National Weather Service said that hazardous conditions will impact the Thursday morning commute.

School closings, delays and remote learning days can be found below. The list will be continuously updated. 

Delays on this page are current as of

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue